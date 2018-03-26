Six Things To Do In Dublin This Weekend Now That Winter Is FINALLY Over

Can you feel that? It's the tantalising tingle of some goddam sunshine. We've waited months for this. Years, it feels like.

So you can bet we're gonna make the most of it in Dublin this weekend. Not sure what to do? Don't waste valuable Vitamin D time hmm-ing and hawing over what to do or where to – we've done that hard work for you.

Here's the top picks of what's on in town this weekend. Slap on some suncream though, yeah?

1. Daniel O'Connell tower

Head north to Glasnevin cemetery lads, where a new tourist attraction has just opened to the public for the first time in almost 50 years.

You can now climb the 198 steps to the top of the tower and enjoy the best views of Dublin city from the northside.

2. STELLAR Live

The Chocolate Factory will be taken over by the crew from STELLAR magazine tomorrow for a day of talks, demos, interviews and panels on heaps of subjects - hair, make-up, skin care, sex, travel, wellness, career, fashion and more. Oh, and food and drinks to keep ye refreshed too.

The panel includes best-selling author Louise O'Neill and 'glitter activist' and all-round great gal Andrea Horan, plus you'll take home a goodie bag worth over €100.

3. Cherry blossom festival at Asia Market

This all day in-store free family event will be a celebration of all things Japanese with exciting food sampling, cooking demonstrations, free culture talks on Japanese Pop Culture and all you need to know about Bonsai Trees.

The store will be adorned with Pink Cherry Blossom decorations to celebrate Hanami which is a long-standing Japanese tradition of welcoming spring. Also known as the “cherry blossom festival,” this annual celebration is about appreciating the temporal beauty of nature.

But mostly... Look how PRETTY it is:

4. Secret Dublin Food Tour

This food laden tour on Saturday morning will take you to surprising pubs, food shops, and markets, along with a hidden church.



Arrive hungry and feast upon delicately smoked and mature cheeses, craft beer to rival any worldwide movement and unbelievable ice cream.

5. Reggae Sunday at The Turks Head

Dance your Sunday fear away at the one and only Reggae Afro Carribean style night in Dublin. Every Sunday from 10pm to 2:30am at the Turks Head in Temple Bar you can experience best flow of music by local djs and guest djs in Afrobeats, Reggae Dancehall and Reggae.

Plus, it's free in free in from 10-11pm and 2-2.30am for all ye early birds and night owls.

6. Fusion Sundays at the World Culture Market

What's Fusion Sundays, you say? It's only the tastiest way to spend you Sunday.

The World Culture Market is a unique, free event offering a great selection of international stalls, street-food from around the globe, interactive workshops and live performances and the market will be on this Sunday at the Green Door Market Hall, Newmarket D8 from 11am-5pm.

There's handmade crafts and food from all over the world – you won't be leaving here empty handed, that's for sure.

