Reckon You've Got The X Factor? Dublin Auditions Take Place Next Month

Reckon you've got what it takes to be the next Leona Lewis? How about being a member of the new One Direction? Maybe you could even emulate... the guy who... what's his name? Anyway, you get the idea.

ITV's The X Factor has created a number of big stars over the years as well a fair few duds, let's be honest. However, you can't win if you're not in and there really is only one place to start.

Auditions for the TV talent show take place next month and they'll be stopping off in Dublin to check out some of the talent on this side of the Irish Sea.

The trials will take place at the St. Stephen's Green Shopping Centre on Saturday February 2 from 9am until 6pm and Sunday February 3 from 11am until 5pm. Alternatively, candidates can send videos of themselves singing via WhatsApp to 07733 222 927.

Don't worry if you're not living near Dublin because auditions will also take place at the Ambassador Hotel in Cork on Tuesday February 5 as well as Belfast's Victoria Square on Saturday February 9 and Sunday February 10. More information can be found here.

Don't forget us when you're rich and famous, lads.

