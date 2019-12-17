You can now buy Santa Traps for your kids at IKEA

Santa Claus will have to be quick next week if he is to avoid being detected by the Santa Traps that have been launched by IKEA.

Ahead of the most exciting morning of the year for Irish children, IKEA has rebranded its motion light sensors to incorporate the possibility of catching a glimpse of Father Christmas.

The sensor operates with the full range of IKEA's smart bulbs and is designed to set off a number of lights when movement is detected.

With Santa expected to visit over 1.2 million kids in Ireland next Wednesday, the chances of catching him dilly-dallying in your living room is unlikely but if your kids are within 10 metres of the so-called Santa Trap, then it will set off the smart bulbs which will at least let everyone know when he comes down the chimney.

Evanthia Nikoglou, Expert Santa Catcher, IKEA UK and Ireland said: "Christmas truly is a magical time of year, and even more so when Santa finally comes to visit! As he travels at tremendous speed all around the globe to deliver his presents in time, it’s not surprising that he can be very tricky to spot!

"Our nifty 'Santa Traps' use motion sensor technology to detect the slightest movements in the home, turning on the lights using IKEA’s TRÅDFRI Smart Bulbs. We’re excited that children all over Ireland will now be in with a better chance of catching a glimpse of Santa this year, bringing Christmas joy to homes this festive season!"

Priced at €20, the Santa Traps are available to buy at the IKEA Dublin store.

