Vegan fast food spot YUMGRUB announce closure after two years

Another blow for Dublin's plant-based dining scene.

Over the past year or so, we've seen a number of closures for vegan restaurants in Dublin. From Vegan Sandwich Co's shock closure in October 2022 to Bear Lemon dropping the shutters permanently in April of this year, the plant-based scene has taken hit after hit and the latest departure is YUMGRUB, who'll cease trading at the end of this month.

YUMGRUB opened in July 2021 with a stall at the Village Yard in Ballybrack, serving up proper vegan fast food in the form of loaded fries, mac and cheese-filled arancini balls and most importantly, burgers with vegan cheese that actually melted, gently enveloping the other ingredients to create the perfect plant-based bite. They continued to spread their chicken-less wings with their food truck pulling up at festivals across the country, including Well Fest, Another Love Story and All Together Now.

In recent months, YUMGRUB had been trading out of The Place Street Food Yard in Dublin 2, but they sadly announced their closure yesterday.

Taking to Instagram to confirm the news, Jack and Mark of YUMGRUB wrote:

For the past two years we’ve given everything to this business and while it’s been an incredible experience, it’s taken its toll. We’ve sacrificed so much of our time and ourselves to build this brand. The costs of running it have gone through the roof, and for these reasons we need time away to relax and refocus. Though it’s been tough it’s also been extremely rewarding to create food that people love and to become such a regular part of customers lives. The little moments, the reactions to our food and the stories you’ve told us, they all mean so much.

YUMGRUB will cease trading from The Place on the 26th of November but while it's goodbye for now, the lads have said "it’s possible you may see us somewhere again".

A number of fellow Dublin businesses have offered commiserations in the comments, with Filipino spot Bahay writing: "Ah lads. It’s so tough out here. You two have been not only been huge inspirations to us, but also massive supporters & have helped us out so many times. It’s been a pleasure to share so many fields with you both rain, hail or shine (mostly rain, just lots of rain). We are both sure this absolutely wont be the last from you guys, and wish you all the best".

Fellow veggie spot Bish Bosh Kitchen added "Very sorry to hear this, it's been an incredibly difficult year. You have done a fantastic job and can be very proud of yourselves".

In the meantime if you're looking to say goodbye and enjoy some comforting vegan scran, be sure to hit them up before it's too late.

