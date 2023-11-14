Legendary rock act tipped to play massive Croke Park gig next summer

By Stephen Porzio

November 14, 2023 at 5:05pm

If confirmed, the band would join Bruce Springsteen and Coldplay in headlining gigs at the Dublin stadium in 2024.

It has been reported that Croke Park is set to announce a sixth concert to take place at the stadium next year, with legendary rock band AC/DC being rumoured to headline the show.

Coldplay have already confirmed that they will play four gigs at the Dublin venue between 29 August and 2 September, while Bruce Springsteen will perform at the stadium for one night only on 19 May.

Having performed at 2023's Power Trip festival, AC/DC are rumoured for a Croke Park gig.

However, a report last week by The Irish Mirror said that the newspaper understood that a planning application for another concert at Croke Park in August had been launched.

Days after this, the news outlet published another story, this time stating that AC/DC are "rumoured to be among the frontrunners to get the gig".

As for the reasons why, the Australian rockers - known for their songs 'Back in Black', 'Highway to Hell' and 'Thunderstruck' - played their first show in seven years last October at the Power Trip music festival in California.

 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 07: (L-R) Stevie Young, Brian Johnson, Angus Young, and Cliff Williams of AC/DC perform onstage during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 07, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip)

And given that the group formed back in 1973, there have been reports that AC/DC may tour worldwide to mark their 50th anniversary.

On their last two world tours, AC/DC stopped off in Ireland, playing the Aviva Stadium in 2015, as well as the now 3Arena and Punchestown Racecourse in 2009.

According to The Irish Mirror, this rumoured world tour "could be announced within weeks", meaning "Irish fans may not have long to wait to find out who the sixth Croke Park headliner is".

Header images via Getty 

