Legendary rock act tipped to play massive Croke Park gig next summer

It has been reported that Croke Park is set to announce a sixth concert to take place at the stadium next year, with legendary rock band AC/DC being rumoured to headline the show.

Coldplay have already confirmed that they will play four gigs at the Dublin venue between 29 August and 2 September, while Bruce Springsteen will perform at the stadium for one night only on 19 May.

However, a report last week by The Irish Mirror said that the newspaper understood that a planning application for another concert at Croke Park in August had been launched.

Days after this, the news outlet published another story, this time stating that AC/DC are "rumoured to be among the frontrunners to get the gig".

As for the reasons why, the Australian rockers - known for their songs 'Back in Black', 'Highway to Hell' and 'Thunderstruck' - played their first show in seven years last October at the Power Trip music festival in California.

And given that the group formed back in 1973, there have been reports that AC/DC may tour worldwide to mark their 50th anniversary.

On their last two world tours, AC/DC stopped off in Ireland, playing the Aviva Stadium in 2015, as well as the now 3Arena and Punchestown Racecourse in 2009.

According to The Irish Mirror, this rumoured world tour "could be announced within weeks", meaning "Irish fans may not have long to wait to find out who the sixth Croke Park headliner is".

