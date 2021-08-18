The notions are real - you can now get kombucha on tap on South William Street!

Exciting news - you can now give your gut the TLC it needs with premium craft kombucha on tap from Clement and Pekoe.

If the unprecedented amount of iced lattes you've been consuming over the summer have finally started to take their toll on your stomach, give her a bit of love with this refreshing ginger bev.

If you haven't yet jumped on the kombucha train yet, as a card carrying ~stomach issues~ queen I can't recommend it more highly. It's packed with beneficial probiotics and antioxidants, has been known to improve digestion and kills harmful bacteria. Honestly - you might think you need that third oat flattie of the day, but your body will thank you for a serving of this instead.

Clement and Pekoe's ginger brew is made with their own kombucha blended with cold pressed ginger juice from Green Beards to keep your immune system strong as the colder months creep in. Order one of these babies and park yourself on one of the benches outside the cafe for a prime bit of people watching. The dream!

Header image via Instagram/Clement and Pekoe

