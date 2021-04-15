Dun Laoghaire pub looking for an artist to paint a massive mural

By Lynda Keogh

April 15, 2021 at 4:59pm

Share:
Dun Laoghaire pub looking for an artist to paint a massive mural

Have any artistic pals? Or maybe you, yourself are artistic. This could be the gig for you!

The Lighthouse in Dun Laoghaire is looking for someone to create a bespoke large scale mural on the backside of their property. This could be great opportunity for someone looking to get onto the scene. Your mural could become a go-to spot for street art seekers in Dun Laoghaire! And best of all, its a paid gig.

Check out the space below. There is so much you could do with that!

Who do you think would be the best artist for the job?

Lead Image via Instagram/thelighthousedublin and Shutterstock

Share:

Latest articles

Google now lets you see what your part of Ireland looked like nearly 40 years ago

Tickets for the reopening of Airfield Estate are now on sale

'Nine little orphans' - DSPCA caring for ducklings rescued at Dublin train station

Holly White shows us how to make quick and easy falafels

You may also love

Tickets for the reopening of Airfield Estate are now on sale

Dublin Bus needs help naming their adorable recovery truck after Twitter falls in love with it

QUIZ: Can you unscramble the names of these well-known Dublin pubs?

Get initiated into the Secret Sandwich Society tomorrow in D8

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.