Locals express unhappiness with 'eyesore' at popular swimming spot

Yikes. Looks like someone has made their feelings pretty clear regarding this shipping container at Sandycove Beach.

The container is set up on the grassy bank at the popular South Dublin beach, and the graffiti on the side just popped up recently, arguably making it more of an "eyesore" than it was in the first place?

There's a message on the other side too. It reads 'Whose ideas was that?'

Locals on the Sandycove & Glasthule residents Facebook page weren't too pleased with the graffiti either. The container is supposedly in place to provide storage space for the lifeguards at Sandycove beach.

Are you from the area, or do you frequent the beach? Do you think you'd have noticed the container at all if it wasn't for the new message on the side? Either way, people are certainly talking about it!

Header image via Instagram/bobfinnegan26

