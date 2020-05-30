All My Friends - Dermot Kennedy wants to pass on your lockdown messages to loved ones

All My Friends by Dermot Kennedy has become something of an anthem recently, particularly since he performed the song on the Late Late last month.

The lyrics to All My Friends were even referenced by Leo Varadkar when he announced Ireland's roadmap to recovery, just a week after Dermot's powerful rendition in the RTE studio.

The words 'to all my friends, you'll find your way, some summer night I hope to see you again' have provided comfort to many in these strange times and it seems Dermot doesn't want to stop there. The Dublin singer/songwriter has set up a page on his website where people can send the song's sentiment to loved ones who they have been missing throughout the lockdown.

In a post on Instagram, Kennedy says: 'In this time of isolation it's so important to stay connected to each other. All My Friends is a song I wrote about the importance of friendship and how the people you love will hold you up. If you're feeling far away from your loved ones due to lockdown, go to allmyfriends.dermotkennedy.com and send them a note to let them know you're thinking of them.'

The link he mentions can be found here. Once you're in, all you have to do is enter the email address of your recipient and add a little note that's sure to brighten their day wherever they are in the world.

It's been a struggle for everyone these past couple of months but we can always rely on Dermot Kennedy to provide solace in these tough times. Keep your eyes on the prize of a summer night spent with your nearest and dearest in the not too distant future.