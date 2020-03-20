'All the things we could have been' - Lesley Roy reacts to Eurovision cancellation

The 2020 Eurovision was cancelled earlier this week and while millions of fans will be disappointed, spare a thought for the performers.

Dubliner Lesley Roy was due to represent Ireland at this year's Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam before the competition was cancelled due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Balbriggan native Lesley has now taken to Instagram to thank the organiser of the Eurovision for 'putting the safety of individuals first.'

In a post liked nearly 1,000 times at the time of writing, the singer opens with 'I entered Story of My Life into the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 to spread the message that we can overcome difficulties in life and we can be triumphant again. We have to continue to believe in ourselves and stay uplifted especially when we feel knocked down.'

She goes on to say: 'I will continue to support those who want to tell their stories and those who are brave enough to not give up. I will continue to be brave and I will continue to tell my story. I want to thank the organisers of ESC for working so hard to make such a difficult decision and putting the safety of individuals first.'

Lesley also thanks a number of people and organisations including Eurovision Ireland creative director Philly McMahon as well as RTE and 2FM. She concludes by saying 'I will always be proud to answer the call to represent my beautiful country of Ireland whatever year! My heart goes out to my fellow artists and Eurovision fans. We will continue to love and support each other and it is through this connection that we will all become stronger together.'

Lesley added another post which was captioned 'All the things we could have been....!' before sharing a number of pictures of herself singing her entry Story Of My Life in The George in Dublin earlier this month.

It's not a nice situation for anyone to be in at the moment but it seems like Lesley can rely on the support of her fans and peers.

Until next time, Eurovision.

READ NEXT: Avoca introduces personalised shopping service for those at high-risk of contracting Covid-1