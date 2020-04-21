Bachelors Walk returned last night and people were pining for early 2000s Dublin

Bachelors Walk made its long-awaited return to TV last night and it left audiences pining for a bit of early 21st Century Dublin.

In 2001, Bachelors Walk aired for the first time and the series is just one of the shows RTE is bringing back to entertain viewers during the Covid-19 crisis.

The very first episode was screened last night and people rejoiced as the characters played by Don Wycherley, Simon Delaney and Keith McErlean navigated their way through the difficulties of city living in Celtic Tiger Dublin. Among those difficulties were finding a tenant for their massive gaff on the quays and dealing with rebellious street performers while somehow finding time to smoke about 500 cigarettes a day. Each.

It was an era before Google Maps when Raymond (Wycherley) could somehow end up on North Great George's Street on his way from Mulligan's pub to his Bachelors Walk home and people had to check Aertel for flight information.

Those on Twitter certainly seemed to enjoy the jaunt down memory lane and it's fair to say we're all looking forward to next week...

Aertel, Smoking in pubs, Nokia, Dutch Gold, Punts... Loving #bachelorswalk - how has it not been aired again before now 😍 — Aisling Hubbard (@ashhubb) April 20, 2020

Lads the house... its like looking at the apartment from Friends. Dublin was a different planet in 2001 #BachelorsWalk — Alan Hopkins (@AlanHopkins88) April 20, 2020

Watching #BachelorsWalk gave me warm, fuzzy memories of Dublin nearly 20 years ago. Nostalgia is a funny one, it brings a bit of an ache too 💛! — Karina Corbett (@KarinaCorb) April 20, 2020

Has there been a better TV Character than Barry from #bachelorswalk ?? — Len Dowling (@LenDowlingCork) April 20, 2020

Yeah right, your man’s Nokia battery died. Surely he’d have charged three weeks beforehand when he noticed it at 10% #bachelorswalk — James Fenton (@fentonjames16) April 20, 2020

If theres one thing that #BachelorsWalk gave me a longing for it's a nice couple of pints in Mulligans with good friends ☹. But I can wait as long as it takes! — #StayAtHomeThisWeekend (@giggedireland) April 20, 2020

Mulligan’s - for a pint. Definitely, as soon as it opens again - assuming it will open again! That pub had a unique smell. #bachelorswalk — Peter (@pbmosligo) April 20, 2020

Something comforting about #bachelorswalk on telly. I feel like I’m a teenager again — Ber Kirby (@BerKirby) April 20, 2020

Loved watching Bachelor's Walk on RTÉ 2 just how. Seeing the sights of my home city and recognising most locations. Makes you proud to be a Dubliner. I also liked that the old school N2 ident was in the opening credits from the show's Network 2 days. #RTE #BachelorsWalk — Kieran Kelly (@KieranKelly1988) April 20, 2020

The second episode of Bachelors Walk will air next Monday and we're looking forward to it already.

