Bachelors Walk returned last night and people were pining for early 2000s Dublin

By James Fenton

April 21, 2020 at 9:57am

Bachelors Walk made its long-awaited return to TV last night and it left audiences pining for a bit of early 21st Century Dublin.

In 2001, Bachelors Walk aired for the first time and the series is just one of the shows RTE is bringing back to entertain viewers during the Covid-19 crisis.

The very first episode was screened last night and people rejoiced as the characters played by Don Wycherley, Simon Delaney and Keith McErlean navigated their way through the difficulties of city living in Celtic Tiger Dublin. Among those difficulties were finding a tenant for their massive gaff on the quays and dealing with rebellious street performers while somehow finding time to smoke about 500 cigarettes a day. Each.

It was an era before Google Maps when Raymond (Wycherley) could somehow end up on North Great George's Street on his way from Mulligan's pub to his Bachelors Walk home and people had to check Aertel for flight information.

Those on Twitter certainly seemed to enjoy the jaunt down memory lane and it's fair to say we're all looking forward to next week...

The second episode of Bachelors Walk will air next Monday and we're looking forward to it already.

