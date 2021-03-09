Bryan Cranston's powerful new drama is available to watch on NOW TV

Your next must-binge has arrived.

For years and years, Bryan Cranston was known only as the (very funny) dad in Malcolm In The Middle, but once he got his own career resurgence thanks to Breaking Bad, he's had us seeking out every single thing he's done since then.

These include movies and shows like Drive, Argo, The Lincoln Lawyer, Archer, Godzilla, and Contagion... literally any time he appears on screen, you know you're in safe hands.

And so it is with his new powerful drama mini-series Your Honor. And Irish viewers can now binge every episode on NOW TV.

The plot synopsis is very much one of those What Would You Do? scenarios:

When the teenaged son (newcomer Hunter Doohan) of a prominent New Orleans judge (Cranston) accidentally kills another teen in a hit-and-run, the judge urges him to turn himself in to the police, but changes his mind when he learns the victim was the son of a much-feared mafia kingpin (Michael Stuhlbarg - Call Me By Your Name, The Shape Of Water). The judge's attempts to dispose of the evidence leads to tragic consequences for another teen, impossible choices and a high-stakes game of lies. Golden Globe nominee Hope Davis (For the People) stars as Baxter's wife, who might be even more dangerous than her husband.

Bryan Cranston has since been nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for his performance in Your Honor. The show has aired for critics in the States, many of whom had some incredibly positive things to say about the new drama:

The Wall Street Journal - "Your Honor is complicated, but good complicated: The impulses of the players are understandable. And even though the means are ruthless and the ends seemingly inevitable, one can still be startled by how things play out."

The Gazette - "Small nuggets of mystery blended together with an intense storyline and a brilliant performance from Cranston make Your Honor an intriguing series."

The Daily Beast - "The show is at its finest when allowing its stellar cast to simmer, stew, and boil over with fury and agony, both alone and in the presence of each other."

Sioux City Journal - "Intriguing and thought-provoking, Your Honor should get families to consider how far they’d go to protect a loved one."

All ten episodes of Your Honor are available to watch on NOW TV tight now.