Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Curtis Pritchard didn't know that Maura Higgins was going to announce their break-up

By Darragh Murphy

April 12, 2020 at 10:28am

Share:

Curtis Pritchard has broken his silence and told his side of the story about his break-up with Maura Higgins.

Curtis and Maura split up last month and apparently, they haven't spoken since.

After meeting on Love Island last summer, Curtis and Maura were an item for seven months before deciding to go their separate ways, with the pair's busy schedules cited as the main reason.

Maura was the first to publicly announce the break-up and according to Curtis, he had no idea that the Longford woman was going to post the news on social media.

Curtis and Maura

Speaking to The Sun, Curtis said: "We did have lots of good times — one of the highlights was when I asked her to be my girlfriend at Port Lympne Safari Park in Kent. But we were spending a lot of time apart. I was on The Greatest Dancer and she was training for Dancing On Ice from December.

"I went to her first three shows, but after that she asked me not to come. She said she had terrible nerves and it was easier without me there. I just accepted that. I wasn’t concerned about there being anything romantic between her and Alex.

"But as the weeks went on our relationship deteriorated, and then at the beginning of March we agreed to go our separate ways. It hurt. I wasn’t ready for everyone to know we had split up — I wanted some time. It was a shock to see that she had announced it on social media hours later."

Curtis and Maura finished fourth on last summer's edition of Love Island.

READ NEXT - Maura Higgins sends message to 'f**kboys' by scrubbing toilet with a toothbrush

Join Our Newsletter

* indicates required
Interests

Please confirm that you're happy to receive newsletter emails from Lovin Media Group:


You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.


Share:

Latest articles

Emotional moment Toners owner receives poignant send-off from Baggot Street pub

Friends reunion special postponed due to coronavirus

Aimée gives us her ultimate QuaranTunes playlist

Viewers unsure about the new format of The Graham Norton Show

You may also love

Friends reunion special postponed due to coronavirus

Viewers unsure about the new format of The Graham Norton Show

Brendan Gleeson blows viewers away with rare musical performance on Late Late Show

Line-up announced for first virtual edition of The Graham Norton Show

Latest podcast

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Get the best of your city straight to your inbox.

I'd like to receive news and exclusive offers from Lovin Dublin including competitions, products, commercial partners and activities. By submitting this form you agree to our T&Cs and our privacy policy