Dublin fan chuffed with video message from Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has sent a personalised video message to the residents of Canon Mooney Gardens in Dublin, giving special mention to one young Dublin fan.

Football fans have had a whopper week this week thanks to the return of the Premier League, but the residents of Canon Mooney Gardens in Ringsend would probably class this week as being one of the best weeks so far this year thanks to a special video message they received from Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher.

Catching the attention of the footballer thanks to their weekly bingo nights and charitable dancing sessions, the star recorded a short clip praising them for their positivity. Speaking to one fan, in particular, Jamie gave a shoutout to 11-year-old Seán McCabe who managed to raise a very impressive €1,000 for charity by doing 50 laps of the flat complex - all in spite of the fact that he has a rare condition that makes walking quite difficult.

NOW TV surprised Liverpool superfan Sean McCabe & the residents of Canon Mooney Gardens in Ringsend with a special message from legend Jamie Carragher & gifted all residents with NOW TV Sky Sports Passes, in appreciation for their enduring community spirit. pic.twitter.com/o1JUFw3cVZ — sportsfile (@sportsfile) June 18, 2020

"A little birdie tells me you're a huge Liverpool fan so I just want to send you a message, and Sean Senior your dad, and everyone at Canon Mooney Gardens for the community spirit you're showing and the inspiration you're showing to everyone around that area."

The Sky Sports commentator went on to deliver more good news telling residents that NOW TV has given them a free pass so they can watch all the upcoming football games and "see Liverpool win the title". That would probably be the cherry on top for the Ringsend superfans.

