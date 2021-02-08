Gabriel Byrne's epic crime drama series is now available to watch at home

The show comes from the people behind Gomorrah and Sicario.

Gabriel Byrne stars in a newly-arrived, globe-trotting crime drama ZeroZeroZero, from the producers and directors behind similar crime epics Gomorrah and Sicario, and he is joined by some fantastic co-stars, including Andrea Riseborough (Oblivion) and Dane DeHaan (The Amazing Spider-Man) as his on-screen daughter and son, and the heirs to his huge shipping company.

The show follows the journey of a cocaine shipment from the moment a powerful Italian cartel purchases it to its packaging in Mexico and shipment across the Atlantic Ocean, while an epic power struggle is sparked throughout the chain, from the local dealers to the most powerful boss in the hierarchy of international organised crime.

The reviews so far for the show have been almost unanimously positive, including some of the following:

The Independent - "It’s a credit to the writing and performances that ZeroZeroZero doesn't collapse under its zeal for bombast. Instead, this is a dark, exuberant cocaine opera, bleak escapism for long February nights."

The Telegraph - "If you like your crime dramas to come with sweaty palms, this one is irresistible."

The Times - "[It] is shot beautifully, in Calabria, Monterrey and New Orleans; places we won't be visiting for a while. The cast is terrific, with Adriano Chiaramida as an elderly don and Giuseppe De Domenico as his strutty grandson."

RogerEbert.com - "The show is primed for attentive viewing even more than binge-viewing, but you’ll want to follow its eight hour-long episodes to the end either way. I recommend doing so in doses, even though the show is held together by so many great twists that you might find yourself just watching one episode after the next."

All eight episodes of ZeroZeroZero are available to watch on NOW TV right now:

