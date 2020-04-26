Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Home School Hub is introducing a new segment for this week that kids will adore

By James Fenton

April 26, 2020 at 4:26pm

Share:

RTE and Dublin Zoo are teaming up to bring a whole new Home School Hub experience to Irish living rooms starting this week.

Home School Hub has been airing every weekday morning since March 30, providing schoolchildren nationwide with an outlet to keep learning during the Covid-19 crisis. As for the parents, it didn't take them long to discover that it's a bit of craic for them as well.

This coming week, teachers Ray, John and Clíona and will get a little bit of help from our animal friends at Dublin Zoo as a new segment is added to the schedule.

Young viewers will get the chance to check in with elephants, lions, giraffes and all the other kinds of animals that reside in Dublin's Phoenix Park. They're not getting any visitors at the moment so the chance to appear on national telly is sure to be grabbed by both paws, all four legs or whatever else they've got.

Children will be shown around by Kelly, who is a teacher on the zoo's discovery and learning team.  Home School Hub's Dublin Zoo segment will air every day over the coming week and with chances to win family passes to the zoo itself when all this is over, it looks like it will be well worth tuning in.

 

Share:

Latest articles

Report today suggests that Coppers will remain closed until 2021

There's an online Gilmore Girls quiz taking place over the May Bank Holiday weekend

Varadkar tells Dublin comedian he'll 'resist temptation to swing digs for now'

At some point, Dublin's electric weekend atmosphere won't be just a memory

You may also love

Varadkar tells Dublin comedian he'll 'resist temptation to swing digs for now'

WATCH: Dermot Kennedy's performance of 'All My Friends' really hit home for people last night

WATCH: Dermot Kennedy lends his vocals to all-star cover of Foo Fighters' song Times Like These

Michael Buble moved to tears by touching Irish video

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.