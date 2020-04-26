Home School Hub is introducing a new segment for this week that kids will adore

RTE and Dublin Zoo are teaming up to bring a whole new Home School Hub experience to Irish living rooms starting this week.

Home School Hub has been airing every weekday morning since March 30, providing schoolchildren nationwide with an outlet to keep learning during the Covid-19 crisis. As for the parents, it didn't take them long to discover that it's a bit of craic for them as well.

This coming week, teachers Ray, John and Clíona and will get a little bit of help from our animal friends at Dublin Zoo as a new segment is added to the schedule.

Young viewers will get the chance to check in with elephants, lions, giraffes and all the other kinds of animals that reside in Dublin's Phoenix Park. They're not getting any visitors at the moment so the chance to appear on national telly is sure to be grabbed by both paws, all four legs or whatever else they've got.

Starting Monday, you can tune into the #RTEHomeSchool to join Kelly here at Dublin Zoo as she brings us on a tour & shows us what our favourite animals have been up to while the Zoo has been closed.



Tune in to RTÉ Home School Hub tomorrow at 11am on RTÉ Junior (RTÉ2). pic.twitter.com/s0TP3OWE8H — Dublin Zoo (@DublinZoo) April 26, 2020

Children will be shown around by Kelly, who is a teacher on the zoo's discovery and learning team. Home School Hub's Dublin Zoo segment will air every day over the coming week and with chances to win family passes to the zoo itself when all this is over, it looks like it will be well worth tuning in.