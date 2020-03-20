Close

Hozier taking song requests for live stream performance later this evening

By Sarah Finnan

March 20, 2020 at 11:44am

Hozier will be performing on Instagram live later this evening.

Instagram live has seen a huge surge in use in recent weeks, with teachers, business and bored housebound teens using it as a means to interact with each other - from a safe distance.

Artists have also been more active on the popular photo-sharing site, using the platform to live stream performances and keep in touch with fans. This comes after gigs, tours and other in-person performances have been cancelled the world over in the wake of growing coronavirus concerns.

A number of Irish artists have already taken to the interweb, including the likes of Bono, Niall Horan and Ronan Keating with Hozier now planning to join the ranks as well.

Tweeting that he will be partnering with Global Citizen and the World Health Organisation on their 'Together At Home' campaign, Hozier will go live at 7pm this evening.

Encouraging people to "keep healthy" and practice social distancing, Hozier went on to ask fans what songs they'd like him to cover.

"I'm taking requests for tomorrow, what would you like to hear?"

Fans have been responding in their hundreds, with suggestions ranging from traditional Irish ballads to a cover of Jeff Buckley's  Hallelujah.

Of course, his own hits got plenty of nominations too with Would That I, In The Woods Somewhere and In A Week cropping up as a few of the most popular requests.

Any songs you'd love for him to cover? Throw him an aul' tweet and tune in this evening for a show of epic proportions.

