Laura Whitmore shares beautiful unseen photo from her wedding to Iain Stirling 

Responding to reports that she had wed partner Iain Stirling in Dublin late last year, TV presenter Laura Whitmore previously took to Twitter to say that if she has news she wants to share, she will be the one to do so.

Finally putting the rumours to bed, the Whitmore has since confirmed the news that she and Iain are married - even sharing an unseen photo from the day with fans.

"A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony. We loved having it to ourselves. We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got.

"We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding. Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it’s all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it! We’ve never shared this picture before now but a lot of people have contacted us and congratulated us the last month with good intentions so here’s to good news!"

Encouraging people to donate to Choose Love on their behalf - a charity that works with people fleeing war, persecution and climate change - Laura finished the message by wishing everyone a happy new year.

Header image via Instagram/Laura Whitmore