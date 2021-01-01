Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Laura Whitmore shares beautiful unseen photo from her wedding to Iain Stirling 

By Sarah Finnan

January 1, 2021 at 8:44am

Share:

Responding to reports that she had wed partner Iain Stirling in Dublin late last year, TV presenter Laura Whitmore previously took to Twitter to say that if she has news she wants to share, she will be the one to do so.

Finally putting the rumours to bed, the Whitmore has since confirmed the news that she and Iain are married - even sharing an unseen photo from the day with fans.

"A year ago Iain asked me to marry him and we had the most magical, perfect ceremony. We loved having it to ourselves. We had been planning the perfect celebration and I will forever be so thankful that’s what we got.

"We have never spoken publicly about our engagement or wedding. Back at the time we never felt the need to say anything as it’s all such a personal experience. We also were too busy enjoying it! We’ve never shared this picture before now but a lot of people have contacted us and congratulated us the last month with good intentions so here’s to good news!"

Encouraging people to donate to Choose Love on their behalf - a charity that works with people fleeing war, persecution and climate change - Laura finished the message by wishing everyone a happy new year.

Header image via Instagram/Laura Whitmore

READ NEXT: These are Lovin Dublin’s most-liked Instagram posts of 2020!

Share:

Latest articles

CMO outlines measures needed to end Level 5 

PICS: This photo of an eerily quiet Temple Bar is testament to the difference a year can make

Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox have launched their January sales

Good News Story: Young Dublin lad special 'Thank You' to neighbours

You may also love

Lovin Games Weekly - Xbox have launched their January sales

Netflix launching the absolute the best show to get your 2021 off to the right start

QUIZ: How well do you remember the ten biggest TV shows of 2020?

One of the best documentaries of 2020 will be shown on Irish TV tonight

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.