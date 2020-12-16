Laura Whitmore responds to reports that she married Iain Stirling in Dublin last month

TV presenter Laura Whitmore has responded to an article today that claims she got married in Dublin last month.

The Irish Sun reported this morning that Bray native Laura Whitmore married her Scottish boyfriend Iain Stirling at a small ceremony in Dublin's City Hall on November 11. The article states that 25 guests were present to watch the pair get hitched under Level 5 restrictions which were in place at the time.

However, Whitmore has responded to the Irish Sun's report by tweeting 'Little thought of the day... If and when I ever have personal news I want to share, I will be the one to share it.'

Little thought of the day... If and when I ever have personal news I want to share, I will be the one to share it ❤️ — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) December 16, 2020

It was reported earlier this year that Laura and Iain became engaged in South Africa, however this has never been confirmed by either party. The Love Island presenter and Iain, who narrates on the ITV reality show, began dating in 2017 .

