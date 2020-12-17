Lovin Games Weekly - a major games crossover kicks off today

One of 2019's biggest games has been "hacked" by one of 2020's most-anticipated releases.

We're closing in on the end of the year, and if anyone is still looking for some gaming inspiration for presents for others (and themselves), then look no further!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Yes, it came out a few weeks ago, but it kind of got lost in the shuffle of much bigger releases, so now is as good a time as any to go back and give Sackboy the appreciation his deserves.

The cute little knitted creature has been given his own platformer outside of the world of LittleBigPlanet, and follows in the legendary footsteps of Mario and Ratchet & Clank in terms of family-friendly gaming. But don't let the cuteness distract you too much, this is still a challenging game for those looking for a particular type of challenge.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is available on PS5 and PS4 right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

There is a Cyberpunk 2077 x Death Stranding crossover happening

This kind of came out of nowhere, but it is something we will absolutely support seeing more of! 2019's Death Stranding has been "hacked" by recent release Cyberpunk 2077, and as IGN have reported, the crossover content will include:

new Hacking function that allows you to disable MULE sensor poles, stun enemies with Odradeks, and short circuit enemy vehicles. You'll also be able to unlock the following:

Cyberpunk 2077-themed Reverse Trike vehicle

"Johnny Arm" modelled after Johnny Silverhand’s robotic arm that can be equipped and used in game

New holograms and a "Trauma Team" floating vehicle hologram for certain constructions

Several fashion items, including Johnny Silverhand’s sunglasses

At the moment, the crossover is only available for those playing Death Stranding on PC, but we'd imagine it won't be long before it comes to console, too. And who knows, maybe we'll be seeing Death Stranding stuff in the world of Cyberpunk 2077, too...

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

In the same way that Miles Morales was a mini-sequel to Spider-Man, we have The Lost Legacy, a brilliant side-quel to the adventures of Nathan Drake in Uncharted. We control Chloe Frazer (Nathan's ex) as she teams up with Nadine Ross (Nathan's former adversary) and Samuel Drake (Nathan's brother) in hunting down yet another priceless artefact before it falls into the wrong hands.

The majority of the game takes place mostly within one open-world area in India, as opposed to the strict path set out by previous Uncharted games, and you can see it was very much a gameplay testing ground for the earlier section in Naughty Dog's next game, The Last Of Us Part II.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is available on the PS Store right now, playable on both PS4 and PS5, marked down from €19.99 to just €9.99.

