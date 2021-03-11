Lovin Games Weekly - Marvel's Falcon teams up with Xbox for new campaign

By Rory Cashin

March 11, 2021 at 9:47am

Lovin Games Weekly - Marvel's Falcon teams up with Xbox for new campaign

Your weekly round-up for the world of gaming is here!

Another week, another seven days worth of games news and releases and stuff to find out about!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection

First released in 1985 (!!!), there is a reason why the Ghosts 'n Goblins franchise has remained popular for almost four decades, and that is down to the simple set-up of moving sideways along a 2D playing field, and murderising anything and everything that gets in the way.

Well, if it ain't broke, don't fix it, which is why the Resurrection of the game changes very little with that magic formula, but just gives the overall game a lovely graphical glow up.

Ghosts 'n Goblins Resurrection is available right now on the Nintendo Switch.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Xbox and Disney+ team up to advertise the Games Pass

In a clever merging of movies and games, and especially for anyone who is a fan of the MCU and also of gaming, here we get Falcon, who we haven't seen since the end of Avengers: Endgame, when he reappeared after being blipped out of existence five years earlier.

What initially seems to begin as a trailer for the new Disney+ show The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actually turns into an advert for the Xbox Games Pass, with Falcon wanting to catch up on all of the great games he missed in the last few years, in a lovely bit of shadowing from Captain America: The Winter Soldier, when Steve Rogers pretty much had to the exact same thing.

DEAL OF THE WEEK

A Way Out

Normally, I would be a staunch defender of single player campaigns not being ruined by the addition of, y'know, other people, but desperate times call for desperate measures. Not that we're calling A Way Out a desperate measure, but it may well be the closest experience you'll actually get to spending a prolonged amount of time with someone outside of your own home right now.

The forced two-player action involves two men trying to escape from prison and then go on the run, but relying entirely on each other to avoid obstacles, beat groups of guards and baddies, traverse tricky platform sections, and solve puzzles.

A Way Out is currently available on the PS Store, marked down from €29.99 to just €9.89.

