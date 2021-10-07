Lovin Games Weekly - The new Far Cry game is out this week

One of the biggest, most-anticipated sequels of the year finally arrives!

Can you feel it?

This is it.

The beginning of all of the big releases making their way to the stores, between now and Christmas, filling out our wish lists.

Starting with...

GAME OF THE WEEK

Far Cry 6

Remember the way the Assassin Creed games were starting to feel a bit stale, so Ubisoft put a firecracker up their butt and - without actually overhauling the entire thing - we did feel that Odyssey and Valhalla had some vigour upon their arrival? That is kind of the same deal with Far Cry 6, which fixes a lot of the issues we might have had with the some of the series entires recently - a lot of busy work, same'y and repetitive missions, been-there-seen-that sandboxes - while also dialling up the actual FUN you'll have while playing it.

Also, the movie's villain - played by Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito - can now rank himself highly as one of the best video game antagonists. Ever.

Far Cry 6 is available on PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, PC, Luna and Stadia right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

The free subscription games for PS and Xbox for October

As with every month, those who subscribe to PS Plus or Xbox Games With Gold get a selection of free games added to their subscription, and the arrivals for this month have just been announced.

PlayStation Plus:

Hell Let Loose

PGA Tour 2K21

Mortal Kombat X

Xbox Games With Gold:

Aaero

Hover

Castlevania: Harmony of Despair

Resident Evil Code: Veronica X

DEAL OF THE WEEK

Mortal Kombat 11

Initially released in 2019, the eleventh (kind of) entry in the Mortal Kombat universe remains one of the very best fighting games out there, now overflowing with dozens of characters, all each with their own unique set of fighting movies and... yes... FATALITIES.

Also, in and around the single player mode (because obviously we don't need to sell you on the fun aspects of the multiplayer bit), there is actually a full length movie at play! Plenty of bang for your buck!

Mortal Kombat 11 is reduced on the PS Store from €49.99 to €17.49 until October 13th.

READ NEXT: Hands on with the OPPO Find X3 Pro