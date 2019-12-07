Shane MacGowan to perform Fairytale of New York on Late Late Show

Shane MacGowan will perform a live version of Fairytale of New York on next week's Late Late Show.

In case you were still struggling to feel the Christmas spirit, MacGowan is sure to serenade you into the festive mood with a live rendition of his biggest song, Fairytale of New York.

Following Friday's episode of The Late Late Show, host Ryan Tubridy revealed that viewers are in for a treat next weekend.

Tubridy said: "Next week on the Late Late Show, I'm very excited to tell you it'll be our privilege to pay tribute to one of my favourite people.. Mr Shane MacGowan - musician, songwriter, frontman of the Pogues.

"When you think of it he's the man who wrote the best song of all time, did he not?

"And next Friday Shane MacGowan and whole host of stars will perform Fairytale of New York right here on the Late Late Show's well as other songs from Shane and friends, stories, - it's going to be beautiful.

"It's promised to be a session like no other so don't miss it. That's next Friday."

Regularly voted one of the greatest Christmas songs of all time, Fairytale of New York has been covered several times since its 1987 release.

There has been talks in recent weeks of Robbie Williams doing a cover of it although his original choice to sing the Kirsty MacColl vocals, Britney Spears, turned down the chance to duet with the former Take That star.