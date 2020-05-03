Need Netflix suggestions? Here's what's new this weekend

We'll admit it - bank holiday weekends have looked different in the past. We're not used to spending them at home for one. But (and that's a big but), bank holidays are bank holidays wherever you spend them so may as well embrace the circumstances and make the most of the long weekend.

What do I recommend? Glad you asked. Why not test out a few of those recipes you've been saving for a rainy day and settle in for a cosy movie night?

I've been making my way through my watch-list at an alarming rate but thankfully Netflix has added a number of new titles this weekend to mix it up a bit. In need of a few suggestions yourself? I've got you.

Here's what's new this weekend.

Hollywood

C0-created by Ryan Murphy (the genius behind the hit series Glee) and Ian Brennan, Hollywood is about a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers during the Hollywood Golden Age. The epitome of 20s glamour and it stars Darren Criss and Jim Parsons so what's not to like?

New Girl

All seven seasons of New Girl are now on Netflix, so prepare yourselves for a Zooey Deschanel marathon. No ifs, ands, or buts about it.

Modern Family

The series that gave us Phil Dunphy and his book of wisdom (phil's-osophy), Modern Family is easy-watching for the whole family. Gloria learning to ride a bike is a personal favourite.

The Half Of It

A coming of age rom-com, according to some - The Half Of It is like a cross between To All The Boys I've Loved Before and 500 Days of Summer. It follows shy, straight-A student Ellie Chu who is enlisted to write a love letter on behalf of football player Paul Munsky. Throw in a bit of teenage angst and a love triangle for good measure and you've got the gist.

Labyrinth

Starring none other than David Bowie, Labyrinth is a classic children's movie directed by Jim Henson. It tells the tale of Sarah who embarks on a "life-altering quest" to rescue her little brother after she wishes him away to the Goblin King.

You've Got Mail

One of my all-time favourite movies, it's apter than ever given that most people's experiences with dating are confined to the online world at the moment. The movie marks the third pairing of Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan who also starred alongside each other in Joe Versus the Volcano and Sleepless in Seattle.

"Joe and Kathleen have discovered that the best way to meet someone is to never meet at all." They may be on to something there...

Funny Girl

If you're a fan of Barbara Streisand, you'll love this. Her Academy Award-winning film debut, the screenplay is loosely based on the life of Fanny Brice - a famed comedienne and entertainer from the 1900s. Watch it for the music alone.

The Perfect Storm

An American biographical disaster film, the movie is based on a non-fiction book of the same name. It tells the story of the Andrea Gail commercial fishing vessel that was lost at sea after being caught in, yep you guessed it, the perfect storm. Starring George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg.

The Man from U.N.C.L.E

Henry Cavill stars as CIA agent Napoleon Solo in The Man from U.N.C.L.E, who teams up with KGB operative Illya Kuryakin to combat a global crime organisation. According to Netflix, this movie is "exciting".

The Rugrats Movie

Tommy Pickles and the gang were fond friends as I was growing up and the Rugrats movie features all of their usual antics and then some. Tommy decides his little brother Dil is too much responsibility and so takes it upon himself to return him to the hospital... and well, you can imagine how that one goes.

The Cat in the Hat

Mike Myers is the Cat in the hat, nabbing the role after Tim Allen dropped out to work on the Santa Clause. It's wonderfully weird and every bit as crazy as the book itself. Just hope it doesn't give the kids any ideas on how to turn the house into the "mother of all messes"... though they probably don't need any help on that front anyway.

Jupiter Ascending

I'll just leave the explanation for this one to the Netflix bio:

"A young impoverished woman learns she's been predestined to change the fate of the universe after a genetically engineered hunter tracks her down."

