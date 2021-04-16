New six-part series following the DSPCA begins next week

The stellar work of the DSPCA is set to be highlighted in a new six-part series beginning on RTÉ next Friday night.

As recently as this week, we've shared the hugely important work of the DSCPA with our readers and from Friday April 23, you'll be able to get an in-depth look at the charity from your sofa. The Shelter: Animal SOS was filmed at the 32-acre DSPCA facility in the Dublin mountains over the course of a year and will share the trials and triumphs of a dedicated team of care-staff, vets and volunteers as they fight to save the lives of the many animals that need their help.

Featuring a huge variety of animals, from cats and dogs to birds and ponies, the programme will provide a unique perspective on the incredible work undertaken by DSPCA veterinary surgeon and former Ireland rugby player, Elise O’Byrne White.

The DSPCA, which marked its 180th anniversary in 2020, is dedicated to the promotion of animal welfare and the protection and rehabilitation of sick, abused or neglected animals, and the organisation says that the the television series will give the public a realistic behind the scenes look at the great work they do to rescue, rehabilitate and rehome over 2,500 animals every year.

You can catch the first episode of The Shelter: Animal SOS on RTÉ One on Friday, April 23 from 8.30pm.

