Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Nine-point plan unveiled to help Dublin's nightlife after lockdown

By James Fenton

May 9, 2020 at 2:02pm

Share:

Nightlife campaign group Give Us The Night has proposed a nine-point plan to help 'steer the nighttime economy' once the lockdown is finished.

Give Us The Night is a group that campaigns for positive changes in Ireland's nighttime scene and it has come up with a nine-point plan to 'help steer the night-time economy and events sector' through the challenges brought on by Covid-19.

Among the ideas proposed is the introduction of flexible trading hours, which would allow businesses to 'reopen with greater confidence'. 'Filling the festival void' is also suggested, with the government called upon to develop a strategy that will help the events and entertainment industry both during and after the Covid-19 crisis.

All nine elements of the plan are listed below...

Currently, pubs and nightclubs are scheduled to open on August 10 as part of phase 5 of the government's reopening roadmap. However, publicans have proposed a list of measures which they feel could allow them to open as early as June.

To read about Give Us The Night's proposals in greater detail, follow this link. 

Need inspiration for staying at home? Sign up to our Lovin Home Comforts newsletter here.

Share:

Latest articles

New signs placed in Dublin parks to remind public of designated hours for over-70s

PICS: Thousands got up before dawn today to take part in Pieta House's Sunrise Appeal

We're giving away some pretty awesome prizes at our Family Zoom party tomorrow

The Academy has been knocking it out of the park with their isolation signs

You may also love

The Academy has been knocking it out of the park with their isolation signs

Michael D pens heartfelt letter to Jack Charlton on his 85th birthday

Marty Morrissey is hosting a new Sunday night show with unreal guests

Ten genuinely gas Irish Instagram accounts to follow

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.