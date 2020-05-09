Nine-point plan unveiled to help Dublin's nightlife after lockdown

Nightlife campaign group Give Us The Night has proposed a nine-point plan to help 'steer the nighttime economy' once the lockdown is finished.

Give Us The Night is a group that campaigns for positive changes in Ireland's nighttime scene and it has come up with a nine-point plan to 'help steer the night-time economy and events sector' through the challenges brought on by Covid-19.

Among the ideas proposed is the introduction of flexible trading hours, which would allow businesses to 'reopen with greater confidence'. 'Filling the festival void' is also suggested, with the government called upon to develop a strategy that will help the events and entertainment industry both during and after the Covid-19 crisis.

All nine elements of the plan are listed below...

Currently, pubs and nightclubs are scheduled to open on August 10 as part of phase 5 of the government's reopening roadmap. However, publicans have proposed a list of measures which they feel could allow them to open as early as June.

To read about Give Us The Night's proposals in greater detail, follow this link.

