Live tour announced for the Off Menu podcast, with Dublin date included

It's a good day to be an Off Menu lover, as comedic duo Ed Gamble and James Acaster have just announced they're taking the beloved pod on tour.

The Off Menu Podcast invites guests into James and Ed's magical restaurant, where they can choose their favourite starter, main course, side dish, dessert and drink. Whether it's a cereal they had once in a dream when they were five or their granny's lumpy mashed potato specifically, it'll be served up no questions asked.

Launched in December 2018, the podcast has soared in popularity in the years since with over 50 million downloads and multiple award nominations.

As for what fans can expect from the live events, each show will feature a different celebrity sharing their favourite starter, main course, side dish, dessert, drink, and more besides. Audiences have also been promised "a slightly different version of James' Diet Coke story" at each show.

"I am mad with joy that we finally get to put the dream meals on wheels," said Great British Menu judge and Taskmaster podcast host Ed.

James, who was recently cast in Ghostbusters: Afterlife's sequel, added: "Like Shrek and Donkey, Ed and I are off on a noble quest and we won't stop until we find our happily ever after."

Ed and James will take the stage at Dublin's Bord Gáis Energy Theatre on Tuesday 28th of November. Presale tickets are available on Ticketmaster now, with more on sale from 10am this Friday.

