Oh My Christ - Pam is hosting a massive Gavin & Stacey quiz this week

Gavin & Stacey fans can partake in an online quiz hosted by none other than Alison Steadman this week.

I won't lie to you, I'm pretty buzzing at the news that Alison Steadman - the actress who plays Pam Shipman on the show- is hosting a massive online Gavin & Stacey quiz this week. In fact, to quote Bryn - "I was so excited last night, I didn't get to sleep 'til half-past ten."

Pam will also reportedly be joined by her on-screen son Matthew Horne, who plays Gavlar, for a virtual quiz to raise money for the Marie Curie Foundation. Taking place this Thursday, May 21 at 8:15pm all you have to do to sign up is register by clicking here. Participants are asked to make a small donation to take part but other than that the event is free.

When asked about the possibility of another Gavin & Stacey special the UK actress told the Radio Times: "I don't take any notice of rumours. But there's no way I wouldn't do it. I'd run to Cardiff to be involved." Great news I think you'll agree, as you couldn't have a reunion episode without Pam.

Not that we needed any encouragement to rewatch the show but this is a fairly perfect reason to have a look back at the series' most iconic moments - a personal favourite is Pam's venture into vegetarianism. And if you really want to do it right, pull a Nessa on it and get your pint of wine ready (brain fuel for the quiz as I'm sure she'd tell you) or better yet, get some grub in from the local takeaway and recreate Smithy's order (chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, a bag of chips and nine poppadoms - none for sharing, of course).

