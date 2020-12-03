Close

One of the biggest TV shows in the States is finally airing on Irish TV

By Rory Cashin

December 3, 2020 at 8:55am

It has proven to be MASSIVELY successful Stateside, and we can't wait to check it out here.

Some TV shows have such a simple premise that you're surprised nobody ever thought of it before.

That is kiiiiiiiiiind of the story with The Masked Singer, which starts off with 12 celebrity performers coming out on stage, one at a time, covered completely from head-to-toe in a costume, and singing a song.

The judges - Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke - try to work out who the performers are, but through a voting system, a winner is announced each episode, while the person with the least amount of votes must reveal who they are before going home.

It might not sound like a huge difference from the likes of The X Factor or BGT - "Isn't it just another singing competition, but with masks?", you might be asking - but the first few seasons of the show have attracted artists such as T-Pain, Kelis, Ricki Lake, Seal, Michelle Williams, Kelly Osborne, Lil' Wayne, Sarah Palin, Chaka Khan, Mickey Rourke, and Busta Rhymes to all participate under the masks.

The show is about to wrap up its fourth season in the States, and for the longest time it wasn't freely available on Irish TV, but that is all about to change, and just in time for Christmas!

The Masked Singer will kick off on Virgin Media One at 7pm on Saturday, December 26, and to just give you a taster of what to expect...

