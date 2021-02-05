One of the most overlooked superhero movies is now available to watch at home

Chances are you didn't catch this in the cinema last year, and now is your chance to rectify that.

Released in February 2020, this $100 million budget superhero movie should've been a big hit. Yes, even with the imminent arrival of the cinemas closing down due to the pandemic, it should've been huge.

However, by the time it had finished its run in cinemas, Birds of Prey had barely made $200 million at the worldwide box office, which is proof that hardly any of you actually watched the movie when it came out, so now we've got some good news, because it is now available to watch at home!

Sorta picking up following the events of Suicide Squad, we see a recently-dumped Harley Quinn (a perfectly cast Margot Robbie) proving to Joker that she can make it on her own as a big-time criminal in Gotham, but without his protection, she soon becomes the target of some other villains in town, especially Black Mask (Ewan McGregor).

If you take bits of female-led violence and revenge of Kill Bill and mix it with the humour and self-awareness of Deadpool, then the end product is pretty close to what Birds of Prey achieved.

You've also got an incredible supporting cast with Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Die Hard 4.0), Jurnee Smollett-Bell (Lovecraft Country), Rosie Perez (Fearless), and Chris Messina (Argo), all getting heavily involved in the brilliant fight scenes, and telling a story that you think might wilt under the unseen presence of Batman and the Joker, but manages to be hugely entertaining without them.

Birds of Prey is available to watch on NOW TV from today (Friday, February 5).

READ NEXT: These are the 5 Best and 5 Worst Pixar movies