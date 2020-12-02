Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

REVIEW: Godmothered is the perfect watch for those waiting for a sequel to Enchanted

By Rory Cashin

December 2, 2020 at 4:59pm

Share:

A properly enjoyable Christmas movie for you to watch at home this week.

There is a lot to be said for Disney's careful but tactical destruction of the fairytales they themselves built their foundation on over several decades. Recent releases like Frozen, which told viewers they don't need to look externally to find true love, or Enchanted, which taught us not to follow the rules we've been told will definitely lead to a happy ending... it has been a clever way to update the classic stories through a modern lens.

Godmothered follows that same formula, taking a cornerstone of Disney stories - a literal fairy godmother - and lets it loose in a cynical, self-aware 2020, and for the most part, it works magnificently well.

Eleanor (Jillian Bell) is a fairy-godmother-in-training who is told that the entire school of fairy godmother'ing is about to shut down because the world doesn't believe in them anymore. So she finds a letter sent by the last little girl who asked for the help of a fairy godmother, and Eleanor sets off to the real world to find her and to help her. Little does she know, that letter was sent decades earlier, and that little girl is now grown-up single mother Mackenzie (Isla Fisher), with problems beyond wanting to kiss a boy she used to like.

Not letting a little thing like the fact that this woman doesn't believe in fairy godmothers get in the way, Eleanor makes it her goal to bring more happiness in Mackenzie's life, so she can prove to the Head Fairy Godmother that there is still a place for them in this world.

Playing against type, the usually acerbic Bell is fantastic as the blindingly optimistic, painfully naive fairy, pairing brilliantly with Fisher's world-weary, emotionally guarded character, who is thankfully given some much-needed shading, adding depth beyond "I'm a grown-up, and therefore a grump". Bell's fish-out-of-water antics consistently bring a laugh, and set-up perfectly for an exasperated reaction from Fisher, be it due to an over-eager make-over, or getting wild animals involved in the house work.

Not every aspect of the story works, as both Mackenzie's d-bag boss and her handsome-but-bland love interest never get beyond the first dimension, while the subplot involving her daughter wanting to sing at a big public event means we already know EXACTLY where the final scene of the movie will be taking place.

Never reaching the dizzy comedic heights of Enchanted, we do fully recommend Godmothered for those who are patiently awaiting a sequel to that movie, and thanks to the great chemistry between Bell and Fisher, we wouldn't mind seeing a sequel to this one, either.

Godmothered will be available to watch on Disney+ from Friday, December 4.

READ NEXT: Disney+ reveal their full Christmas movie and TV collection

Share:

Latest articles

Christmas socialising for dummies - All of your pub and restaurant questions answered

Henry Street traders given go-ahead to operate this Christmas

QUIZ: Can you guess Irish people's favourite songs, artists and podcasts in 2020?

A Dublin 8 bakery is selling €2 coffees all day to mark its first birthday

You may also love

Stella Cinema have announced their fantastic Christmas movie line-up

Funderland confirm they won't be opening under current Level 3 restrictions

School Of Rock: The Musical dates confirmed for Ireland for 2021

The Light House Cinema is showing loads of Christmas classics this season including Home Alone and Die Hard

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.