Some great new and classic movies and shows are coming to Disney+ in June

This is what we'll all be watching for the next four weeks or so...

Great new movies? Check.

Great old movies? Check.

Great new shows? Check.

Great old shows? Check.

Here are just a few of the highlights coming to Disney+ over the next month.

War of the Worlds - May 28

Set in modern-day Europe, this adaptation of the classic sci-fi thriller takes some notes from The Walking Dead, as it follows pockets of survivors forced to team up after an apocalyptic extra-terrestrial strike. Starring Gabriel Byrne and Daisy Edgar-Jones, the entire first season will be available ahead of the second season's arrival in July.

Raya and the Last Dragon - June 4

Initially available via Premier Access back in March, Disney's latest animated epic will be available to all Disney+ subscribers in June. In a realm known as Kumandra, a re-imagined Earth inhabited by an ancient civilisation, a warrior named Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) is determined to find the last dragon (Awkwafina).

Genius: Aretha - June 4

Cynthia Erivo plays the Grammy, Emmy, Tony, and Oscar-winning Aretha Franklin in this series that looks at her incredible career and lasting impact. The first two episodes will be available initially, before the rest of the series arrives weekly every Friday.

The Americans - June 4

Maybe the best show you've never watched. At the height of the Cold War two Russian agents (Keri Russell and Matthew Rhys) pose as your average American couple, complete with family. All six seasons will be available to watch.

Air Force One - June 4

Communist Radicals (headed by Gary Oldman) hijack Air Force One with the U.S. President (Harrison Ford) and his family on board. The Vice President (Glenn Close) negotiates from Washington D.C., while the President, an army veteran, fights to rescue the hostages on board.

Courage Under Fire - June 4

A U.S. Army officer (Denzel Washington), despondent about a deadly mistake he made, investigates a female chopper commander's (Meg Ryan) worthiness for the Medal of Honor.

The Full Monty - June 4

Six unemployed steel workers form a male striptease act. The women cheer them on to go for "the full monty" - total nudity. Stars Robert Carlyle, Tom Wilkinson, and Mark Addy.

Loki - June 9

If you don't know Loki (Tom Hiddleston) by now, then we're not sure we can help you! Set after the events of the Avengers: Infinity War (kind of?), we'll see the God Of Mischief forced to fix multiple timelines he himself broke. Screening every Wednesday for six weeks.

Luca - June 18

Pixar's latest movie is set on the Italian Riviera, telling the story of an unlikely but strong friendship that grows between a human being (Jacob Tremblay) and a sea monster disguised as a human (Jack Dylan Grazer).

Coyote Ugly - June 25

Aspiring songwriter Violet Sanford (Piper Perabo), after getting a job at a women-run NYC bar that teases its male patrons, comes out of her shell.

