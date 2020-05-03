Someone has made an Instagram account for Connell's 'wee silver chain' in Normal People

Connell's chain has proven to be a big hit.

2020 has been a bit of a rollercoaster, to say the least, and what started out as a fairly standard year has quickly become one that no one is going to forget in a hurry... the past few weeks in particular which has seen people turn to all sorts for a bit of light-hearted entertainment.

First, it was baking banana bread, then it was Tiger King, now it's Normal People, though we don't foresee the latter losing its appeal anytime soon.

The world is positively obsessed with Normal People at the minute - from the book itself to the casting for the screen adaptation to the series' treatment of sensitive topics such as bullying, consent and domestic abuse; it's all gone down well with fans.

And it seems that praise for the show even extends to the more minute details of the series such as Connell's 'wee silver chain', with one gas fan taking it upon themselves to set up an Instagram account in honour of said chain.

And it already has over 4,000 followers.

So far the account has six posts, all of which feature photos of the chain alongside, what can only be described as rather thirsty captions.

Twitter is also a fan of Connell's chain, which began trending after the series' debut last week.

“i couldn’t help but wonder: why did connell’s chain do that do that do that do that do that to me?” — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) May 2, 2020

I’m not convinced by many aspects of the Normal People adaptation. But whoever put that chain on Connell’s neck is a genius. — Ramona (@WrayRamona) May 1, 2020

Connell’s chain is the third main character in normal people and you can’t convince me otherwise. The chain plays a big role in the show — denise (@njhdenise) May 2, 2020

Binge watching Normal People. Astounding performances from the two leads, Connell and Connell’s chain. #NormalPeople — Ciara Roche (@CiaraRoche13) April 29, 2020

Where is the chain now? According to reports Paul Mescal gifted the chain to his co-star Daisy at the end of filming... who subsequently lost it, apparently.

so ive just discovered that paul gave daisy connell's chain to keep after they finished filming and all i'll say is, im suddenly not doing so well #NormalPeople pic.twitter.com/VGZXs8PacE — Emma (@Emmss189) May 3, 2020

Not sure fans will be quite so happy about that one.

