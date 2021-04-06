The Offspring have announced a Dublin show for this coming November

American rock band The Offspring have included Dublin series of UK and Ireland dates for this coming November.

The Offspring will be bringing their Let The Bad Times Roll tour to the 3 Arena on Sunday, November 21 along with special guests The Hives. The band have been performing together since the mid-1980s and achieved mainstream international success with their 1990s albums Smash, Ixnay on the Hombre and Americana. Let The Bad Times Roll is their upcoming tenth studio album.

We’re beyond thrilled to be heading back to the UK this November for the LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL TOUR with special Guest @TheHives! Tickets on sale this Friday, April 9 at 10am GMT. pic.twitter.com/HFrKngTTVO — The Offspring (@offspring) April 6, 2021

Tickets for The Offspring at the 3 Arena go on sale this coming Friday from all the usual outlets.

