The Offspring have announced a Dublin show for this coming November

By James Fenton

April 6, 2021 at 12:19pm

American rock band The Offspring have included Dublin series of UK and Ireland dates for this coming November.

The Offspring will be bringing their Let The Bad Times Roll tour to the 3 Arena on Sunday, November 21 along with special guests The Hives. The band have been performing together since the mid-1980s and achieved mainstream international success with their 1990s albums Smash, Ixnay on the Hombre and Americana. Let The Bad Times Roll is their upcoming tenth studio album.

Tickets for The Offspring at the 3 Arena go on sale this coming Friday from all the usual outlets.

