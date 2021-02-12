"This one's for Keef" - A documentary on The Prodigy is coming to cinemas

UK dance act The Prodigy have announced that they are working on a documentary film that will tell the story of their band.

The Prodigy gained prominence in the early 1990s and have since gone on to become one of the most celebrated dance acts in the world. The group's most recognised line-up consisted of founder Liam Howlett, as well as Leeroy Thornhill, Maxim, and dancer-turned-frontman Keith Flint, who passed away by suicide in 2019.

In a post on social media, the group wrote: 'The Prodigy are pleased to announce the making of a first ever definitive feature-length documentary film about the band. Directed by Paul Dugdale and produced by Pulse Films, Liam and Maxim.'

They added: 'After the devastating passing of our brother Keef in 2019, the time feels right for us to tell the story of our band, all of it, the whole 9 … It's a story of the chaotic and troubled journey of our gang, our band, the peoples band -- The Prodigy. Or simply -- a story of brothers on a mission to make noise…to ignite the peoples souls and blow-up sound systems worldwide…that's fukin what! This film will be made with the same integrity that our music is -- uncompromising, raw and honest…This one’s for Keef!'

The film will be directed by Paul Dugdale who told Billboard: "The film will be as wild as the band. Dark at times, strong changes of pace, it will be a visual assault too, stylistically striking, contemporary and challenging. We want the viewers to leave the cinema like they’ve just stepped off a roller-coaster.”

The Prodigy have gained a huge international following throughout their career, picking up multiple awards along the way, including two Brit Awards, four MTV Video Music Awards and six MTV Europe Music Awards. They have also been nominated for the Grammy Awards twice - in 1998 for their album The Fat of the Land (Best Alternative Music Performance) and in 2005 for Always Outnumbered, Never Outgunned (Best Electronic Dance Album).

Fans will be able to watch their whole journey, hopefully on the big screen, when the new documentary gets released.

(header pic: (@theprodigyofficial on Instagram)

