Entertainment TV

HB Netflix - A Big But Fun Change Is Coming To Irish Netflix

This is how Netflix have decided to treat Irish viewers on this special anniversary.

Netflix

Happy anniversary, Netflix.

It has been five years since Netflix launched profiles meaning Netflix became uniquely yours, personalised to you and your taste.

You no longer had to see your roommate’s movie suggestions in your Top Picks or your little sister’s cartoons in your Continue Watching. Your profile features the best suggestions based on what you watch.

And on Thursday, they have announced the evolution of profiles stating that they are getting a fun makeover.

They are introducing a bunch of new icons - including some of the most beloved characters from Netflix shows and movies.

Cathy Conk, Director, Product Innovation said “We know the series and movies on Netflix are more than just things you watch to pass the time. The stories — and the characters in them — are also your heroes, frenemies, soulmates and everything in between.

"We’re thrilled to give you a way to show your fandom and make your connection with Netflix more unique.”

“Profiles are key to creating a highly personalized Netflix experience. By watching on your own profile, we can showcase suggestions for TV shows and movies we’re sure you won’t want to miss.

"We’re always working to make it easier for our members to connect with stories they’ll love and creating your profile is the first step. If you don’t have one yet, we highly suggest you make one -- and personalize it with an icon like Luke Cage, Crazy Eyes, or another one of your favourite characters.

"Our new profile icons will be rolling out on the website, mobile, and TV devices over the next few weeks. We hope you enjoy!”

What icon would you choose from Netflix shows for your profile and why?

Let us know in the comments.

READ NEXT: Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return

The joys of an "unreliable" narrator and the importance of shared experiences... Subscribe to Before Brunch podcast here

Netflix Profile Icons television Ireland
Darragh Berry

Written By

Darragh Berry

Darragh is a Mayo GAA fan for all his sins. He taught himself how to play guitar at the age of 11 and hasn't stopped playing Wonderwall since. Gets lost on the streets of Dublin as frequently as Mayo lose All-Ireland Finals. Contact - darragh@lovin.com

Comments

Entertainment

Read More in Entertainment
HB Netflix - A Big But Fun Change Is Coming To Irish Netflix
HB Netflix - A Big But Fun Change Is Coming To Irish Netflix
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
The Love Island Finale Is Going To Be Screened In This Dublin Cinema
The Lighthouse Is Putting On 11 Screenings Of 'The Dark Knight' For Its Tenth Anniversary
The Lighthouse Is Putting On 11 Screenings Of 'The Dark Knight' For Its Tenth Anniversary
You Might Get A Glimpse Of Cheryl In Dublin Today
You Might Get A Glimpse Of Cheryl In Dublin Today
Someone Has Set Up A GoFundMe Account To Get Tony McGregor A Leap Card
Someone Has Set Up A GoFundMe Account To Get Tony McGregor A Leap Card
Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September
Jimmy Carr Is Filming A Netflix Special In Dublin This September
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
WATCH: Seven-Year-Old Dubliner Compared To Beyoncé On 'The Voice Kids'
WATCH: Seven-Year-Old Dubliner Compared To Beyoncé On 'The Voice Kids'
Famous Dublin Actor To Make Debut On Coronation Street
Famous Dublin Actor To Make Debut On Coronation Street
English Band Cancels Tour After Drummer Injured In Dublin Cycling Incident
English Band Cancels Tour After Drummer Injured In Dublin Cycling Incident
PIC: Famous American Singer Spotted With Animals In Phoenix Park
PIC: Famous American Singer Spotted With Animals In Phoenix Park
This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
Feature

This Is The Most Disgusting Thing Being Served In Restaurants Right Now
Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
News

Stena Line Has A Crazy Special Offer From Dublin To Wales For Just €6.50 Return
This Is Your Last Chance To Do Some Yoga With Cats In Dublin
News

This Is Your Last Chance To Do Some Yoga With Cats In Dublin
BREAKING: Two Shootings in Ballymun earlier this evening
News

BREAKING: Two Shootings in Ballymun earlier this evening

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
Dublin

The 'Love Island' Finale Will Be Screened Live At A Beach-Themed Party On Wexford Street
HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
News

HSE Confirm That Dublin Is Now Part Of "Ongoing European Outbreak" Of Infectious Disease
Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
Entertainment

Coolio Has Just Announced A Gig At The Bowery In Rathmines
PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing
News

PIC: Aungier Danger Has Officially Announced They Are Closing

Sections

Lovin Dublin

Other Sites

lovinmalta-black Created with Sketch.
Cookie Policy| T&Cs| Acceptable Use Policy| Privacy Policy Copyright © 2018 Lovin Media Group