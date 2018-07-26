HB Netflix - A Big But Fun Change Is Coming To Irish Netflix

This is how Netflix have decided to treat Irish viewers on this special anniversary.

Happy anniversary, Netflix.

It has been five years since Netflix launched profiles meaning Netflix became uniquely yours, personalised to you and your taste.

You no longer had to see your roommate’s movie suggestions in your Top Picks or your little sister’s cartoons in your Continue Watching. Your profile features the best suggestions based on what you watch.

And on Thursday, they have announced the evolution of profiles stating that they are getting a fun makeover.

They are introducing a bunch of new icons - including some of the most beloved characters from Netflix shows and movies.

Cathy Conk, Director, Product Innovation said “We know the series and movies on Netflix are more than just things you watch to pass the time. The stories — and the characters in them — are also your heroes, frenemies, soulmates and everything in between.

"We’re thrilled to give you a way to show your fandom and make your connection with Netflix more unique.”

“Profiles are key to creating a highly personalized Netflix experience. By watching on your own profile, we can showcase suggestions for TV shows and movies we’re sure you won’t want to miss.

"We’re always working to make it easier for our members to connect with stories they’ll love and creating your profile is the first step. If you don’t have one yet, we highly suggest you make one -- and personalize it with an icon like Luke Cage, Crazy Eyes, or another one of your favourite characters.

"Our new profile icons will be rolling out on the website, mobile, and TV devices over the next few weeks. We hope you enjoy!”

What icon would you choose from Netflix shows for your profile and why?

Let us know in the comments.

