WATCH: Looks like there's an Irish contestant on Netflix's new dating show Too Hot To Handle

By Sarah Finnan

April 14, 2020 at 3:02pm

Admit it - dating shows are your guilty pleasure. Don't worry, you're amongst friends... they're ours too.

One might say that there are plenty of reality dating shows out there - we're spoiled for choice between the likes of Are You The One?, First Dates, Celebs Go Dating, Love Island etc. - but having already made our way through each of them,  we're in need of something new to sink our teeth into... and Too Hot To Handle looks likely to be our newest obsession.

Hitting Netflix this Friday, the series promises to fill the void that IRL dating may have left in your life. Not your average dating show (there's always a catch these days, isn't there?), the show will see 10  "commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up" compete against each other for the top prize.

What's the twist?

Participants will have to give up all hanky panky for the entirety of the series if they want to win the full $100,000 cash prize, so no doing bits as they'd say on Love Island. What happens if contestants ignore the rules? According to show bosses, the prize money will go down with every slip-up... sure to make for dramatic viewing.

Have a look at the Too Hot To Handle trailer below.

Rumour has it that one of the contestants, Nicole O'Brien, is from Co. Cork, so the Irish contingent will be well-represented on the show.

Sounds almost as out-there as Love Is Blind, which leads us to believe that Too Hot To Handle will be another raging success.

