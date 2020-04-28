"We shall laugh, sing and dance again" - Dublin restaurant shares words of encouragement

Popular Dublin restaurant Ukiyo has shared a photo of a new mural painted on the exterior of the building.

A new mural has popped up in Dublin, appearing outside Ukiyo Bar and Lounge. Painted by Aidan Kelly, the bright blue addition to the corner of Dame Court bears the words: "We'll be stronger" - bringing some much-needed positivity to an unusually empty part of the city.

Having closed their doors back in early March, the restaurant finds themselves in a similar position to several other businesses around the country - coming up with innovative ways to stay connected with customers. Their live DJ sessions on Facebook for example.

Posting a snap of the new artwork to their Instagram feed, the guys at Ukiyo accompanied the photo with some words of encouragement hoping to rally people to look to the future and all that's yet to come.

"We'll meet again and eat again. We'll drink again. We shall laugh, sing and dance again. We will never give up!"

Praising customers, staff, suppliers and supporters for their love over the past few weeks, the Ukiyo team also offered up their thanks to all those on the frontline working in the fight against Covid-19.

"To the frontline staff and first responders, thank you for your service. See you all (although not all at once) soon."

(Header image courtesy of @ukiyodublin)