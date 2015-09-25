These Are The 13 Prettiest Public Spaces In Dublin
We might sometimes think of Dublin as being grey and gloomy but in fact, it's home to some of the most beautiful public spaces in the country for us to stroll through at our leisure.
It's so easy to nip off a main street and find yourself surrounded by green in one of the city's many parks, or suddenly turn a corner and spot a stunning Georgian library that's just perfect for spending a rainy afternoon reading in.
Dubliners are some of the luckiest people in the world to have all this beauty right on our doorstep, and it's time we all start appreciating our lovely little city.
We've rounded up some of our all-time favourite public places to explore in the city - go check out some of these spots next time you're stuck for somewhere to clear your mind.
1. Iveagh Gardens
This beautiful park known as Dublin's 'Secret Garden' has a cascading fountain and a yew maze.
2. Marsh's Library
A true hidden gem, this library has been virtually unchanged since it was built three centuries ago. A rustic gate will lead you inside.
3. Moore St Market
This age-old market has a true Dublin feel that you won't find anywhere else, and the bright colours from the fruit and veg on a sunny day is picture perfect.
4. Grand Canal Dock
This waterside square is our 'urban jungle'. Green and leafy during the day, and cool red lights transform it at night.
5. Blessington Basin
This city reservoir is the perfect place to chill with a coffee on a nice day. Oh, and it has a fairy tree.
6. James Joyce Bridge
This bridge named after one of the nation's favourite authors is ultra-modern when lit up at dark, and has pretty views down the Liffey.
7. National Botanic Gardens
This nature haven is one of Dublin's best spaces for a stroll. A Victorian palm house and rose garden are just two of its best features.
8. Grand Canal
Picturesque swans, willow trees and grassy banks make this one of the best walking routes in the city. A lunchtime market during the week is a bonus.
9. Meeting House Square
Smack bang in the centre of Temple Bar lies this slick square that has canopies for bad weather and catches the sun in the summer.
10. St Stephen's Green
Our city playground for kids and big kids alike, Stephen's Green is there for us every season of the year.
11. National Library of Ireland
The most peaceful place to sit down and gather your thoughts, the National Library is a treasure trove of nooks and crannies to explore.
12. Merrion Square
This idyllic Georgian garden is always a nice place for a wander. It boasts the infamous Oscar Wilde sculpture, and another of a jester's chair in honour of Father Ted star Dermot Morgan.
13. Garden Of Remembrance
This memorial garden off Parnell Street is dedicated to the memory of "all those who gave their lives in the cause of Irish Freedom". A beautifully designed area that's just made for reflection.
