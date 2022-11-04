3 new openers and 1 closure to be aware of in Dublin this week

Welcome to the Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin's fair city.

This week, there are two pop-up esque openings within pubs to look out for, a new home for one of Dublin's favourite BBQ spots and sadly, the closure of a beloved wine bar.

Let's get into it:

Benjamins Hot Chicken opens in the Vintage Inn

Originally set up in the Village Yard, Ballybrack, Benjamins Hot Chicken were forced to look for a new home when the Dublin 18 pub closed for renovations. They've now found a new spot at the Vintage Inn on Irishtown Road, and are open this weekend for your Nashville chicken fix. More on this new opening HERE.

Advertisement

BSkewers launches a new location in Temple Bar

For anyone who loves food on a stick as much as I do. BSkewers closed their BBQ and bar back in September, and have been on the hunt for a new home ever since. This week, BSkewers opened their new location on Crow Street, Temple Bar for all the meat fanatics in the city centre. More on this new opening HERE.

Advertisement

Underdog open their new spot at the Legal Eagle

Underdog originally closed their Dame Street location due to covid restrictions and extensive flood damage - now they're back with a new location at the Legal Eagle on Chancery Lane. They're just serving drinks for now until they get their kitchen up and running, but are available to visit this weekend. More info is available HERE.

Winedown forced to close due to cost-of-living crisis

Advertisement

Owner Maeve announced the sad news last night, stating that Meltdowns sophisticated older sister was "not financially viable in this climate" and will close on November 12th. If you'd like to pop in and see them before then, we'd encourage you to do so! More info on this closure HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of the main hospitality headlines for Dublin.

READ NEXT: Debate ensues following the cancellation of Live Crib for the first time in decades