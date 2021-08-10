Here's the latest spice bag creation for you to try in Dublin

Over the last few years, we've seen the humble spice bag blossom and grow into a cultural phenomenon.

What started out as a few chips and a bitta chicken in a bag has paved the way for spice bag cocktails, spice bag toasties, boujie boxes that set you back a cool €100 but are worth it for the gram, and so much more. It's been a hell of a journey, as the saying goes. And if you've loved this crazy ride as much as us, you'll be only buzzin' to see the latest creation from Bowls by Kwanghi. Behold, the Spice Bag Chicken Bao:

Golden crispy chicken with peppers and onions and a sprinkling of sesame seeds all lovingly enveloped in a warm, soft bao bun. Truly, a magnificent sight to behold. It's part of the new menu from award winning chef Kwanghi Chan, whose Marlborough Street spot has been knocking it out of the park since reopening earlier this summer. Not only do they have an unreal selection of Asian street food, there are also delish brunch options along with Cloud Picker coffee. Everything you need, really. Get yourself down to Bites for one of these bad boys from Monday-Friday, 10am-5pm.

Header image via Instagram/Bites by Kwanghi

