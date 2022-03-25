The Lovin Round Up - 6 new openers and everything in between

Welcome to The Lovin Round Up, our weekly glance at the main hospitality headlines for Dublin's fair city.

This week's list is dominated by openings across an array of cuisines. We've got cocktail bars, we've got vintage Chinese restaurants, we've got a very niche new pizzeria just to name a few. It's all happening on the Dublin foodie scene, and we're very ready.

Want to see what's been happening? Let's jump in.

Coppinger Row opens sister restaurant in Rathgar

New neighbourhood restaurant Orwell Road opened this week with acclaimed chef Dan Hannigan at the helm. You can read more about Rathgar's latest addition HERE.

Sweet Churro opens third location

With some exciting new brunch dishes added to the menu too. We covered the new Dame Street spot in more detail HERE.

Ranelagh welcomes a new vintage Chinese restaurant

What's a vintage Chinese when it's at home? You can find out everything you need to know HERE.

New bar and restaurant Three Storeys opens by Stephen's Green

With, as the name might suggest, three storeys hosting a restaurant, Spritzeria and a cocktail bar. You can read about the Three Storey experience in more detail HERE.

Southpaw, Coke Lane's sister pizzeria, opens in Temple Bar

Southpaw opened over Paddy's weekend and are serving up a storm with their speciality pizza portafoglio - pizza folded to make it easier to eat on the go. We're sold. Find out more about Southpaw HERE.

Dublin cafe owner opens Palyanytsya, a shop for Ukrainian refugees

Art of Coffee owner Ruslan Mocharskyy opened Palyanytsya yesterday, a shop providing food, baby supplies, toys and more free of charge for Ukrainian refugees. Read more about Palyanytsya HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of Dublin's hospitality headlines.

