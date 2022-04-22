It's been a big week for hospitality and Dublin businesses.

We've sadly said goodbye to The Pen Corner, one of Dublin's most iconic retailers, and gotten confirmation of not one, not two but THREE new cafes for Rathmines.

Now, for your reading pleasure, here are the top stories of the week compiled in one handy spot.

Bold and Brass returns to D6

One of Dublin's favourite coffee trailers is set to make its triumphant return to the south side, with a new location in Rathmines. Read all about it HERE.

Rathmines welcomes Four Face Cafe

Another speciality cafe to add to the list with Cloud Picker coffee, pastries from Sugar Loaf Bakery and sambos from Boca on Spencer Dock. Find out more about the latest addition to D6 HERE.

Greenville Deli announces new location

And it's in, you guessed it, Rathmines. We covered the announcement of Greenville's newest venture in more detail HERE.

Morning Glory Cafe opens at Georges Dock

And serves up 99cent coffee and pastries for the week to celebrate. Get the lowdown HERE.

The Pen Corner to close its doors

The iconic Dublin shop has been in business for almost a hundred years, and the closure comes as a result of loss of business due to the pandemic, a rent of €75,000 a year and the effects of modern technology on handwriting. Read more on the closure HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another round up of Dublin's main hospitality headlines.

