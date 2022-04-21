Greenville Deli announce new location in D6

The third new cafe announcement for Rathmines this week!

It's a good day to be a speciality coffee lover in D6. Along with the opening of Four Face Coffee and confirmation from Bold & Brass that they'd be opening in the area, Greenville Deli have now entered the chat with news of their new Rathmines home. What a time to be alive.

In a post on Instagram, Greenville Deli said:

We’re only delighted to announce we’ll be opening our next Greenville Deli in Rathmines! We’ve started works on the new spot and will be opening the doors in 5 (ish) weeks.

As well as the usual toasties, sausage rolls, soups, salads and coffee Greenville are known and loved for, the new location will also have a market section with meats, cheeses, wines, coffee beans, organic bread and loads more.

Advertisement

Judging by the pictures, work is well underway on the new spot and we can't wait to see how it looks in five weeks time.

In the meantime, you can pay Greenville Deli's Inchicore branch a visit seven days a week, and find their delicious lunches and sambos at Two Fifty Square and Thru the Green.

Header image via Instagram/greenvilledeli

Advertisement

READ NEXT: 6 spots in Dublin to visit during cherry blossom season