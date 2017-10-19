14 Random Bits You Can Get From Dublin's Quirkiest Interior Store

This is like a playground for grown ups inside

Have you ever walked past that seriously kooky interiors store on Wexford Street and wondered what treasures lay inside?

Decor is a quirky trove of some of the most weird and wonderful things you can get in Dublin, with stock changing regularly and going from the tiniest little glass bottles to a giant 8ft whale skull.

Owner and artist Darran Robinson (AKA Dr Dublin), curates everything in the store, going on buying trips around the world to bring back the whacky items.

He admits his own house is full of absolutely "mad stuff", and he also makes a lot of artwork sold in store, mainly prints and specially customised animal skulls. You won't be able to resist buying something for your home in here...

1. This fossilised whale skull

It will set you back 26k... But it's got a covered in silver details and is about 8ft tall so... Worth it?

2. American bowling pins

At €25 each, these would make a pretty slick feature. They're also HUGE.

3. French canteen chairs

Just like Senior Infants <3 grab these at about €45 a chair.

4. A unicorn skull

Handmade by Dr. Dublin, this customised skull is €195 and on my wishlist.

5. A red velvet VIP rope

Also €195, but SO worth it if you're having a party. VIP's only yo'.

6. Skull coat hooks

These are seriously cool. Choose from plain skull or skull and vertebrae.

7. A doctor's ear canal model

We don't quite know why this is cool? But it is. It really is. 95 quid and it's yours.

8. A load of taxidermy

From deer antlers to otters and a fluffy fox... They're all vintage.

9. A giant Mexican skull chair

A bargain if you ask us at €195. It's a chair fit for a kween.

10. A golden hand

A key holder, a jewelry holder? This would make a real statement. €65.

11. A funky old telephone

Bring some nostalgia into your home for a mere €45.

12. Skulls in bell jars

Bell jars are super bougie and we love 'em. €125, so don't be putting this yoke anywhere it could fall and break.

13. Neon bar lights

Various prices, and there's loads to choose from.

14. Fake teeth money boxes

For the jokester in your life (a.k.a you).

Well worth an explore.

