Liberties café issue callout for a street artist to spice up their wall

A welcome blank canvas amidst a sea of Dublin murals being removed or painted over.

Here at Lovin, we're no strangers to reporting on street art in Dublin being removed - even work on private residences commissioned by the owner.

Last month, following the announcement of The Public Art Mural (Exempted Development) Bill, artistic director of Dublin Theatre Festival Willie White argued that street art should be legalised in Dublin, as a "sign that Dublin’s heart is still beating".

There have been calls for Dublin to follow suit with cities and towns such as Waterford, Drogheda, Limerick and Cork who embrace street art, with arguments that derelict and overlooked spaces in particular could benefit from it.

It would appear Meath Street café Legit are thinking along the same lines, as they've issued a call out for some street art to adorn one of their exterior walls.

D8 Café Legit are looking for some street art to brighten up their wall.

The Legit team wrote on Instagram: "We have a wall that needs a bit of love if any artist is looking for a mural space", and are encouraging creatives to get in touch with them.

If you're an artist with an idea that'd be perfect for the wall, you can get onto Legit via Instagram DM or by dropping into the café.

