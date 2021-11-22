Check out this Enchanted Cycle happening in Millennium Park!

For some festive family fun - just make sure you wrap up warm!

Roll into the festive season in style with The Enchanted Cycle at Millennium Park Blanchardstown. This Saturday, 27th November, you can dress up as your favourite Christmas character, and decorate your bike with tinsel to get into the festive spirit. The cycle is 5kms long, and the event runs from 7pm to 9pm. It's bound to be chilly, so maybe double up on your Christmas jumpers!

Best of all? This event is completely free. You do need to book in your place, which you can do through this link, but there is no cost to partake in this Christmassy event. Just ensure that you register before 1pm on Friday the 26th so you don't miss out on the fun. Groups are encouraged to leave their cars behind and cycle to the event if possible also. You must also make sure your bike has a working light, and that you and your party are all wearing helmets.

The Enchanted Cycle sounds like the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. And who knows, you might just see that fella in the big red coat at the finish line.

