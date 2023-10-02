Dublin hotel named as best wedding venue in Europe

A Dublin hotel has won the prestigious award of best wedding venue in the whole of Europe at the World Travel Awards this year.

The Luttrellstown Castle Resort was up against some of the most beautiful venues around the continent, three from Italy and two from Greece, but went home with the title of Europe's Leading Luxury Wedding Resort for 2023.

Boasting a 15th Century Irish castle, the Luttrellstown Castle Resort is less than a half hour drive from Dublin city centre, hugging the Kildare border and offers weddings of all sizes in its beautiful surroundings.

Commenting on the win, the resort said in a post on Instagram:

"We are absolutely overjoyed and honoured to have been announced as Europe's Leading Luxury Wedding Resort 2023 at the World Travel Awards.

"Celebrating travel excellence since 1993, the WTA Europe Gala Ceremony took place last night in Batumi, Georgia and were attended by our CEO, Ivan King along with a number of colleagues who helped fly the flag for the Luttrellstown Castle Resort team.

"The World Travel Awards serve to acknowledge and reward best in class across all sectors of the global travel and tourism industry.

"It's always a team effort so a big thank you to all our colleagues and thanks to everyone who voted for us."

Among the other contenders for Best Luxury Wedding Resort were:

Carpe Diem Santorini, Greece

Castel Monastero, Italy

Grand Resort Lagonissi, Greece

Rome Cavalieri, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel, Italy

San Clemente Palace Kempinski Venice, Italy

Another Irish winner at the awards ceremony was Cork's Inchydoney Island Lodge & Spa, which was crowned Ireland’s leading Hotel in 2023.

The hotel this year celebrates its 25th year and there was no better way to cap off a quarter of a century in business.

Speaking at the awards show, owner Des O'Dowd said he was delighted to win out of the competitive category.

“Giving our guests the best experience we can is what drives our team and makes us want to continually improve and grow and it is really fantastic to see our efforts recognised.”

