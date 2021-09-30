Lovin Games Weekly - The return of Death Stranding is upon us

By Rory Cashin

September 30, 2021 at 3:31pm

Also, one of the biggest and best games of all time is having a big sale!

The nights are getting longer and colder, so we need more stuff to play with when we're back indoors.

Here you go!

GAME OF THE WEEK

Death Stranding - Director's Cut

Yes, Death Stranding has been out for a while, and every conversation following that initial release essentially resulted in either people admitting that they absolutely LOVED it or telling you that you didn't like it because you didn't understand it. If you missed the huge sci-fi epic when it was released first time around, then you'll be happy to hear that is getting a glow-up re-release on the PS5, complete with additional content. So it doesn't just look better, there is actually more of it, too.

Death Stranding - Director's Cut is available on the PlayStation 5 right now.

BIG NEWS OF THE WEEK

Deathloop actor got a PS5 from the game creators for a great reason

As we said in our review of the game, Deathloop will likely go down as one of the very best games of 2021. However, one of the people who didn't get to play it for a while was the actor who voiced the game's lead character Colt.

The actor, Jason Kelley, took to Twitter about his excitement for fans of the game to get to play it, while announcing that he himself didn't actually have a PS5 to play.

So the head of Bethesda, the company behind the game, replied saying he would sort him out... and true to his word, Kelley received the console and a copy of the game! A happy ending!

DEAL OF THE WEEK

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition

Yes, it is one of the biggest games of all time, so chances are you've already played it to death. But for the one or two of you other there who haven't, you'll be happy to hear that literally one of the best games of all time is currently MASSIVELY marked down in price...

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition is marked down from €59.99 to just €14.99 on the PS Store until October 6th.

