Anyone looking to get inked?

Have you spent months working up the courage to finally get that butterfly tattooed on your ankle, only to find that most Dublin tattoo artists are booked up well into next year?

Well fear not, little free spirit. The Dublin International Tattoo Convention is coming to the RDS this month, bringing with it iconic artists from all over the world, as well as some amazing home grown talent.

The convention will take place over November 19th, 20th and 21st, with an exciting lineup including

TikTok stars

Tattoo Legends

Live Music

Death Defying Sideshows from sword swallowing to knife throwing

Aerial & Pyrotechnics

Live Graffiti

Tattoo Wars and Tattoo Competitions

Dublin Body Paint live show

Piercers

Market Place with Food trucks and Bar

Best of all, if anyone's looking to be tattooed over the weekend there'll be 100 artists to choose from.

The event is family friendly but don't worry, there'll be no tattooing of children. But kids can still join in the fun with temporary tats from Dublin Body Paint, and a virtual reality section to explore. Better still, kids under 15 go free.

Head over to the Dublin Tattoo Convention Insta now to see the work of some of the visiting artists and special guests, and click HERE to nab yourself a ticket.

Header image via Dublin International Tattoo Convention

READ NEXT: We are amazed by these cheesecake spring rolls!